Earlier this month, Lil Baby made his return with his highly anticipated It’s Only Me album. The project boasted appearances from Nardo Wick, Young Thug, Future, Rylo Rodriguez, Jeremih, EST Gee, and Pooh Shiesty across 23 tracks. It’s Only Me grabbed the top spot on the Billboard 200 thanks to 216,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week.

Over the weekend, the Diamond-certified emcee dropped off his latest visual for “From Now On.” The Future-assisted clip sees the duo spend a day out in New York City as they go shopping, hit the studio, and roam the streets with their crew. On the song, Lil Baby delivers the opening verse as he slides over some co-production by Murda Beatz and Tay Keith:

“Switchin’ up my image, no more pictures with my styrofoam, why the f**k I keep buyin’ these houses if I’m never home?/ I’m with gang, they never wrong, supermodels, I’m stepping on ’em/ Search for where my weapon on me, buy three, four bags in one time/ Treat the condo like a trap house, other spot, a baby compound/ Bad b**chеs get the run-around, bro a trackstar, he run s**t down, I madе this s**t half of a one pound”

It’s Only Me follows Lil Baby’s successful 2020 My Turn LP, which featured Gunna, 42 Dugg, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Wayne, Moneybagg Yo, Young Thug, and Rylo Rodriguez across 20 tracks. My Turn was also a No. 1 album on the Billboard 200, as it moved 197,000 album-equivalent units during its opening week. Shortly afterwards, the Atlanta native circled back to reveal the deluxe edition, adding on hits like “We Paid” and the Grammy-nominated “The Bigger Picture.”

Be sure to press play on Lil Baby’s brand new music video for “From Now On” featuring Future down below.