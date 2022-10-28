In recent times, R&B has made a serious comeback (not that it really went away for that long) and we are all here for it. While this is pleasing news for fans worldwide, the floodgates have opened again for even more dope courtesy of Canadian R&B duo DVSN. Though Christmas is only a couple of months away, the singers gift us with a much needed package in the form of an audible pleasure. If you haven’t been put on game thus far, don’t worry — we all fall short sometimes in life. However, now would be the ideal time to join the party. Today (Oct. 28), the duo drops off their highly anticipated LP Working On My Karma.

dvsn is singing his heart out in the rain with jagged edge in the background, real r&b might be making a comeback fr. — Brow Artist (@AuntieNy_) October 27, 2022

Working On My Karma is one hell of a way to close out October and it is indeed, some of their best work to date.In a recent interview with Complex, DVSN said that the album will cover a wide range of emotions, leading to a journey of growth. “Pride comes before the fall,” said Daniel Daley, one-half of DVSN. “And then there’s accountability and remorse, growth, reflection, and taking a long, good, hard look in the mirror, you know? Maybe it’s even getting lost for a second and trying to medicate it through some other things that aren’t good. Maybe I’m going out and I’m trying to just have sex through the fact that I already screwed up. All the different areas this stuff can take you, we’re trying to make a point of covering how that goes on this album. We want this to be at least the beginning of the growth, if things are needed to grow.”

