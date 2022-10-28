DVSN is here to bring back toxic R&B and the new project, Working On My Karma, is proof of it.

As the duo prepares to debut their fifth studio album, Daniel Daley and Nineteen85 invited a small group of guests to Atlanta’s Red Martini for an intimate listening session. Not only did friends and fans alike get a first listen of their latest body of work, those in attendance also gained insight into the making of it.

The legendary Jermaine Dupri explained his involvement in their latest offering. “Me and Bryan-Michael Cox did about 60 percent of the album, and then the rest is DVSN — 85 and Daniel — doing what they do.” In between playing tracks, Daley also opened up about the music-making process, even revealing that Cox blessed one track with some background vocals. “The rest of it is obviously me and 85, but we got Sean Garrett who contributed, Boy Wonder too, so I just want to make sure we give them their proper shout outs and credits, but you know a lot of it was done in Southside and the beauty of it is that even the records where Jermaine wasn’t hands on or involved or didn’t produce, it still kind of all went through our filter,” he said. “We always brought the records back, looked at them, looked at it as a whole album to see like, ‘Okay, do we need this? Do we need that?'”

He reiterated the desire to keep Wednesday (Oct. 26) night’s listening session as intimate as possible. The crowd included collaborators like Jermaine Dupri, Bryan-Michael Cox, LVRN co-founder Justice Baiden, and even actress Taraji P. Henson was in the cut checking out the new tunes for Working On My Karma. Singles like “If I Get Caught” and “What’s Up” are only a small speck in the story that the album will take listeners through, serving as a mirror to what it means to truly face yourself when it comes to the ups and downs of a relationship.

“[It’s about] being able to look at yourself and see the flaws,” said Daley. “What you put out is what you get back in life [and] hopefully that’s something we can all take with us and, you know, impacts us in some positive way at the end. But, this is the story about someone going through the ups and downs of themselves, and in relationships, and all of that.” Working On My Karma debuts on Friday (Oct. 28).