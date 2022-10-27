Nick Cannon is continuing his mission to be fruitful and multiply.

The entertainer is officially expecting his 12th child alongside model Alyssa Scott. She revealed the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday (Oct. 24) and Entertainment Tonight confirmed that this will be the second child welcomed by the pair after the devastating loss of their 5-month-old son, Zen, in December 2021. Scott, who also has a 4-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, took to social media to make the announcement. “Thank you for all the love,” Scott wrote in a caption accompanied by images of her baby bump.

In a separate post, the model revealed that her daughter is excited to welcome a baby sister or brother. “She comes up to my belly multiple times a day and says, ‘Do you know I love you little baby?'” she wrote in the caption. As previously reported by REVOLT, Cannon and Scott launched a foundation in honor of their late son on what would have been his first birthday back in June. “June 23 will forever be a day of celebration. A beautiful lighting ceremony to honor the life an angel,” said the “Wild’N Out” creator in a joint Instagram post with the mother of his child. “Zen’s birth has now transformed into ‘Zen’s Light.’ We are proud to announce his new foundation that will help so many others in this world.”

Check out Scott’s baby bump below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alyssa (@itsalyssaemm)

Previously, Cannon opened up about battling depression after the loss of his son following a brain cancer diagnosis. He revealed that the mission of the organization is “to foster global excellence in hope, grief care, and pediatric healthcare for families and children in need.”

With Scott’s recent pregnancy announcement, she joins Abby De La Rosa who revealed that she is also currently expecting another baby with Cannon. More recently, he welcomed his ninth child with model LaNisha Cole. Just two weeks later he and Brittany Bell announced the birth of their third child together and Cannon’s 10th overall.