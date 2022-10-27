The owners of She’s Happy Hair in North Houston are asking for the public’s help to identify a pair of bandits. On Tuesday (Oct. 25), a man and a woman posing as customers made out with about $1,000 worth of weave from the luxury hair store.

The company’s Chief Operating Officer Anita Bates spoke to local news station ABC 13 about the unfortunate incident. She told the outlet that before the theft, the suspects inquired about 40-inch extensions. Bates explained, “Once the sales consultant pulled the hair out onto the counter, the female left out of the store, but the male stayed behind as if he was going to make the purchase. As she was ringing him up, he snatched close to $1,000 worth of hair and went out the store.”

Surveillance video from the heist shows the thieves entered the hair store when no other customers were present. Those close to the situation believe the robbery was carefully planned and executed. “They came in on Friday (Oct. 21). They came in last Friday, kind of scoped everything out and then came back. It’s almost like this is something that they do. We just want to make sure they don’t come back to our six other locations,” Bates shared.

The chief operating officer told ABC 13 that She’s Happy Hair intends to have the culprits identified and caught before the holiday season. Video of the two brazenly stealing the products has already been shared on the local news and on social media. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is working with the hair store to find the pair and a report has been filed.

Bates is confident that sooner or later, someone will come forward with information that will help apprehend the assailants. “We have cameras outside. We have cameras inside. So, we have a description of the car, a clear description of the people that came in, and so, somebody will know who they are,” she said.