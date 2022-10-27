Hip Hop’s hot new star Lil Baby joined the “Big Facts” podcast with Big Bank, DJ Scream, and Baby Jade for an episode you don’t want to miss. The Quality Control rap prince covered a few topics, including his new album, fatherhood, his rap legacy, and more. The emcee also cleared the air on the burning allegations it was his lap Saweetie sat on in a mysterious social media photo following her March 2021 breakup with Quavo.

A lot has changed since the Atlanta native last visited “Big Facts” in 2020. The “Woah” emcee has been riding the wave of success he earned following his second studio album, My Turn — a project that garnered him two Grammy nominations at the 2021 ceremony. With a third project titled It’s Only Me marked off on his to-do list, he admitted he’s still getting used to all the glitz and glamour his rap career has to offer. Still, Lil Baby remains humble, noting humility is a topic he often discusses with his 7-year-old, Jason, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Ayesha Golden.

“He cool with other kids that don’t got that… there’s certain s**t I gots to break down to him,” the father of two said. For example, Lil Baby explained that he’d take his son to a discount store and spend $100. Although it may not seem like much, the “We Paid” emcee revealed that as a kid, he didn’t have that luxury and he often uses his own upbringing as an example for his son. Still, the “Sum 2 Prove” rapper admitted, “It’s kind of hard because you still want to give them everything” before adding, “I’m learning from other people.” Born Dominique Armani Jones, the beloved artist also has a 3-year-old son, Loyal, who he welcomed with ex-girlfriend and entrepreneur Jayda Cheaves.

Lil Baby said he’s also working on instilling a good work ethic in Loyal, noting he recently told the toddler, “Off rip, once you get like 13, 14, you got to get a job.” But, he added, “It’s not about money; you just need to learn something.” Staying on the topic of jobs, the famous go-getter shared that he doesn’t want rap to always be his primary source of income, but he didn’t appear to be against the thought either, telling DJ Scream, “I just feel like it’s hot and cold in this s**t, so I always think like that.” But, he added, “People be cold, but you could also have a promising career in this s**t, too, for a long time — like Usher and them and s**t. You could do this s**t forever; it’s possible.”

He continued, “But for the most part, it be like you have these little windows… I’m shooting for forever rockstar, but I still got it in my head that you could go cold.”

When it comes to his legacy, the “We Paid” lyricist said, “I really don’t care because I’m a hustler,” sharing he is cool with whatever outcome as long as he’s not labeled a “used to be.” “’Baby used to have a car, Baby used to…’ As long as I ain’t that, I’m still doing whatever [it is] I’m doing, I’m good, I ain’t trying to go back,” he quipped. The young star later added that coming from his walk of life, he is “one of the few n**gas from the streets who really did this s**t, no matter if it stops today. So, I feel like I got legacy already, and that’s never going to change no matter how old I get.”

With the release of his latest project, the ATL star is all about positivity. When Baby Jade asked how he handles online trolls or bloggers who try to insert drama, Lil Baby — without hesitation — stated, “Believe it or not, I don’t feed into that s**t. I don’t give a damn. He added, “I see it, and I don’t see it. When I see stuff like that, I hurry up and go to another page.”

While Jade did not mention him directly, media personality DJ Akademiks has had a few words for the emcee over the past week, most recently threatening to take legal action against the rapper and taking jabs at his success. Many fans thought Lil Baby addressed Akademiks and the feud on his record “Top Priority,” on which he rapped, “Akademiks, ni**as think they can’t get touched/ Ion be on computers much, CED turned me on to YouTube/I keep tryna tell ’em I’m different from what they used to.” However, the emcee has maintained that it is not directed at the former “Everyday Struggle” co-host, but instead a generalization.

The rising hip hop superstar also clarified his relationship status, confirming that he is, in fact, single. However, while on the topic of fans risking it all once in his presence, Big Bank abruptly asked if it was him in the viral photo of Saweetie sitting on a mystery man’s lap. The “Heyy” emcee quickly answered, “Nah” before adding, “It may seem like that. For real. No.” When Bank brought up the fact that he wore the same pants as the man in the snap, the emcee laughingly said, “We got on the same pants right now.”

Looking back on his career, Lil Baby is still amazed by his accomplishments. While reflecting on his breakout hit “Freestyle,” he revealed, “That wasn’t even the song I was going to put it out because it didn’t have a hook.” He added, “I thought you had to have a hook on a song. So, I was never going to put that freestyle out. My cameraman put it on his page. He just made a video of footage he had [of me] just recording the song.”

Like always, if you liked what you heard, be sure to stay tuned every week for new episodes of “Big Facts.” Also, don’t forget to watch the latest show here.