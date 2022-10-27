Tomorrow (Oct. 28), Chlöe will officially unveil her highly anticipated single “For The Night.” The songstress has been teasing the track on social media for the last few months and even dropped a Druski-assisted skit about the song last week. As one final preview before “For The Night” is released in full, the Georgia-born singer shared its official trailer last night (Oct. 26). In the new clip, Chlöe is seen passionately singing the lovestruck lyrics to her own reflection in the mirror:

“I ask myself why we can’t be closer, I play those same games thousand times over, and you crave those long nights with me, oh, don’t you?/ You can leave your guard at the door, and let me love you for the night, mm (We got London on da Track)/ I like how you rough around the edges (Uh, huh), laying on your chest in my bed now/ Loving all the days we together”

As previously reported by REVOLT, the “Have Mercy” singer revealed “For The Night” was written about Gunna. “I’ma tell y’all a little secret about ‘For the Night,’” she said in a Twitter Spaces conversation a few weeks ago. “I might regret saying this, but hey, maybe it’ll help f**king streams. I don’t even think he knows this. I wrote ‘For the Night’ about Gunna.”

The new track will follow other recent singles like “Treat Me” and “Surprise.” Back in 2020, Chlöe and Halle shared their sophomore studio album Ungodly Hour, a 13-track body of work that boasted assists from Swae Lee and Mike WiLL Made-It. Ungodly Hour cracked the top 20 on the Billboard 200 thanks to 24,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release.

Be sure to view the official trailer for Chlöe’s forthcoming “For The Night” single featuring Latto down below.