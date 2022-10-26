This might just be the year of GloRilla! As we head into the final months of 2022, the Memphis native continues to shine.

Earlier this year, GloRilla became the topic of discussion when her “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” hit went viral, setting the tone for the perfect hot girl summer. Her talent was so undeniable that Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group jumped at the chance to sign the young star. Now, she’s receiving praises from greats like the Queen of Hip Hop Soul, Mary J. Blige, and Ciara who has also hopped aboard the GloRilla train. “Everyday the sun won’t shine…but that’s why I love tomorrow,” wrote the “Goodies” crooner via Twitter on Saturday (Oct. 22) alongside a video showing off a fire denim look.

Watch Ciara stunt to the track below.

Everyday the sun won’t shine.. but that’s why I love tomorrow 😎 pic.twitter.com/2Ll7Ocen9q — Ciara (@ciara) October 22, 2022

As previously reported by REVOLT, Blige recently referenced “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” during a stop on her “Good Morning Gorgeous Tour.” “But I’ma tell you something about these tears of mine. These are tears of joy because I ain’t got to go through no more bulls**t,” Blige said, rapping, “I’m f-r-e-e, f**k n**ga free, that mean I ain’t gotta worry ’bout no f**k n**ga cheating.” GloRilla reacted to the clip via her Instagram story with a caption that read, “Love me some Mary.”

Not only is she receiving praises from fellow legends like Blige and even another Memphis native, the legendary Gangsta Boo, but GloRilla has also been nominated for yet another accolade ahead of the American Music Awards. The “Tomorrow 2” emcee is up for Favorite Female Hip Hop Artist at the ceremony, which airs Sunday, Nov. 20. Check out her retweet of the news below.

The nomination comes on the heels of her snagging the award for the 2022 Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist during this year’s BET Hip Hop Awards. Fellow emcee and nominee for the category Fivio Foreign gave the “Blessed” lyricist her flowers following the win. “I did not get robbed,” he said via Twitter. “GloRilla won because she deserved it and I’m happy for her.”