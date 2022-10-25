Back in July, rising star Bachi unveiled his latest single “Ándale,” an Apollo1027-featured offering that looked to get the proverbial party going during summer’s best months:

“You had a shot but you blew it, now I’m wit’ ya boo getting too lit, baby girl, go and show me how you do it, I asked for it now you gotta put me through it, tell me where the vibes, threw a party at the place, going too fast, wasn’t ready for the pace, I know you lit, super fine, I wanna taste, he can’t handle you baby and I ain’t even tryna hate, mhm, like who dat, baddest in the game but you knew dat, and ya backside looking too fat, oh, you gotta man huh, too bad, do she drop it down low, oh yeah, real sad when she go, oh yeah, let the whole world know…”

Via press release, the Floridian talent spoke on the creation of and meaning behind the track:

“[The song’s producer 100Graham] hit me with a spanish guitar-layered track and I was in that bag because I’ve been listening to that sound for a while. I had to call Apollo1027 after I came up with the hook for some ideas. What he sent was so hard I told him to stay in that zone. We made sure to do the song justice and blend two sounds into one. I personally think we did a great job at it.”

This month, Bachi blesses the masses with an official video for “Ándale” that comes courtesy of Matt Ferland and Rafel Forter. Keeping with the song’s celebratory themes, viewers are able to catch the collaborators living it up at a house party complete with beautiful women, frozen treats, and loads of water-based fun. Press play on Bachi and Apollo1027’s “Ándale” video below.