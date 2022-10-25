On Dec. 2, the highly anticipated Emancipation film is set to hit theaters and will also stream on Apple TV+ starting Dec. 9. In the forthcoming film, Will Smith stars as “Whipped Peter,” a runaway slave whose life story was documented through photographs of brutal scars on his back. Emancipation was directed by Antoine Fuqua.

Last night (Oct. 24), the 54-year-old actor hosted a private screening for his friends and colleagues to give them an exclusive preview as the premiere date inches closer. The star-studded guest list for the intimate event included Tyler Perry, Rihanna, Dave Chappelle, Fawn, Kenya Barris, ASAP Rocky, and others.

“EPIC night!! Thanx for coming to see Emancipation,” Smith wrote in his Instagram caption under a selfie with all his A-list attendees. “Hope y’all enjoyed!!”

Barris recapped his thoughts on his Instagram Story and gave his flowers to the King Richard actor. “Emancipation is true art, power, and everything else a film should be. You got one, Will Smith,” he wrote.

Perry also chimed in and spoke about how the film left a lasting impact on him. “I’m still haunted by Emancipation. It’s truly powerful, moving and captivating. And the conversation afterwards with this group was legendary. Thank you, Will Smith, for the preview,” he wrote on his Instagram Story.

Last year, Smith delved into how the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020 impacted his decision to be a part of Emancipation. “The entire world was in lockdown [and] watched what happened to George Floyd and stood up with one voice and said, ‘We see it. We agree.’ That’s never happened before,” he said. “With that, the opportunities are unlike they’ve ever been. I’ve been trying to get movies made for a long time.”

Check out Will Smith’s Instagram post about the night down below.