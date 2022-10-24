Over the weekend, HotBlock Jmoe dropped off this latest track titled “9 X Outta 10” and tapped in with Tory Lanez for the assist. The accompanying visual is backed by Legit Looks and sees the duo enjoying a night in an elegant mansion with drinks, beautiful women, and luxury cars parked out front. On the track, Jmoe opens up with his lyrics about the growing pains that come with success:

“My shawty been down to leave me, she said I was getting conceited/ Just hopped on a brand new red eye and I gotta ride with my demons/ And I know my OG praying for me I gotta get rid of my evil/ Tryna keep my head above water, focused on feedin’ my people/ In the VIP going live, thank God I’m alive, got a 10 with me for the night, controlling my high/ New advance, I can’t blow it, I wake up to a bag every morning”

“‘9 X Outta 10’ is about me expressing, ‘I am who I am,'” Jmoe exclusively tells REVOLT about the track. “Embracing my new lifestyle, but still hungry for more. Long nights and consistency [go] a long way, so I figured if I keep working hard, [nine times] out of 10, I’ll be the hottest.”

The Illinois-bred talent shared just two other singles so far in 2022, “Long Road” featuring G Herbo and “Song 1.” His last body of work was 2021’s Sage The Mode EP. Also last year, he treated fans with plenty of loose tracks like “What It Cost (Toosii Mix),” “Aladin,” “Vaccine Freestyle,” “Damn Shame,” and “Discrete.” Outside of his own releases, Jmoe can be heard featured on recent songs like “What We Do” by Rioo Cheeny, “Fast” by DaTwinz, and more.

Be sure to press play on HotBlock Jmoe’s brand new music video for “9 X Outta 10” featuring Tory Lanez down below.