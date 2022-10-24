Earlier this month, Tee Grizzley unveiled his latest body of work Chapters Of The Trenches, a concept that’s mainly centered around the Detroit rapper’s penchant for vivid storytelling. Today (Oct. 24), he unveils a new visual from said project for “Shakespeare’s Classic,” a J.R. Rotem-produced number that tells a heartbreaking love story:

“First day of summer, Rodney sittin’ in his driveway, he burnin’ za pack, listenin’ to Rod Wave, cars flyin’ up his block like a cop chase, Rodney gettin’ money, but he don’t do it the hot way, Mya comin’ ’round the corner lookin’ crazy, Air Ones dirty, shirt, shoes, Old Navy, hair nappy, f**ked Rodney up, he had to take three, her pops used to be her hope ’til they caged him, Mya and Rodney been good friends for a minute, now her support gone, so she been real distant…”

The cinematic video for “Shakespeare’s Classic” comes courtesy of Ben Marc and Sara Lacombe, both of whom go above and beyond to bring the tragic tale to life. While the song’s main characters live out their lives, Tee Grizzley shows up to narrate as a waiter, hospital technician, and more.

As previously reported on REVOLT, the Activated talent revealed to “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” that he makes serious revenue in the video game industry:

“It represents the trenches, so you can really be in the streets without having to really be in the streets. I got a lot of n**gas that’s really from the trenches that got a PC, now they ain’t in the streets no more. I get paid from the server because you gotta pay to get in. We got like 90,000 members…Then you got sponsorship, you got ads.”

Press play on Tee Grizzley’s “Shakespeare’s Classic” video below. If you missed it, you can check out Chapters Of The Trenches here.