Photo: Cover art for Fredo Bang’s ‘UNLV’
By Jon Powell
  /  10.21.2022

Today (Oct. 21), Fredo Bang drops off his latest project UNLV, which boasts 17 cuts and additional features from Tee Grizzley, JayDaYoungan, BOG Vonnie, G Herbo, Seven7Hardaway, ReeUp, Mouse On Tha Track, and Soulja Slim, the last of whom makes his posthumous appearance on two tracks. In addition to the new body of work, fans can also enjoy a visual for the standout “Ya Heard Me,” a Uno Reyes, ProdByEvan, AyoFlex, and GD Beats-produced offering that’s full of the street-oriented subject matter that Fredo is known for:

“I might pull up bare face, like, n**ga, f**k a mask, you know I get it back in blood with my lil’ shiesty a**, okay, he talkin’ on the ‘net, I’m right back on his a**, everytime we get the drop, you know we do the dance, ‘Skrrt, skrrt,’ hold on, where the f**k the opps at? Adderall, I just got my pops back, rich n**ga, he still comin’ through the projects, last n**ga play games, hе got his issues, he ain’t bounce back, I might lеt ’em talk, but they can’t f**k with us, Bob The Builder just walked in, I got this hammer up…”

The accompanying clip for “Ya Heard Me” comes courtesy of Jolo and shows Fredo Bang with his crew at an unknown location. Viewers can spot the Baton Rouge star posted up on the block, breaking out some dance moves, and showing support for his incarcerated peer Lit Yoshi.

UNLV comes a month after Free Thug, a three-song EP dedicated to Yoshi and other rappers behind the wall, including the project’s namesake. Prior to that, Fredo liberated Two-Face Bang 2 in April, complete with contributions from Roddy Ricch, YNW Melly, Rob49, Sleepy Hallow, and Money Man. Press play on both UNLV and the aforementioned video for “Ya Heard Me” below.

Fredo Bang taps TG Kommas for new "One Up" single

By Regina Cho
  /  10.18.2022

Fredo Bang heads to the cemetery for "2 Death" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  08.02.2022
