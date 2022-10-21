Back in February, Eric Bellinger and Hitmaka teamed up for their joint 1-800-Hit-Eazy project. The 14-track body of work included singles like “Hit Eazy” and “Only You” and just two features from Chrishan and Rahky. Since its release, fans have been able to enjoy accompanying visuals for plenty of tracks like “Star Projectors,” “Hypebeast,” “Only You,” and “Serious.”

Today (Oct. 21), the duo circled back to officially present the first preview from their forthcoming sequel to 1-800-Hit-Eazy, which is set to make landfall soon. Featuring a buttery slow tempo co-produced by Hitmaka and Rock Boy Beats, the new “Obsession” single sees Bellinger singing about being fixated on a certain someone:

It’s an obsession (Obsession), just a reflection of things we both know (Know)/ I can’t let you go, it seems like, all of the seconds feel like minutes (Like minutes)/ All of the hours feel like days, don’t be too long (Long), and don’t take it wrong, it’s an obsession/ You ain’t nothin’ like I thought you was (Was), you my left and right, you my all above (Above)/ You got character (Woah, ooh-woah), nothin’ compares to you (Yeah), know you’ve been all that I needed (Needed)

Last year, Bellinger shared his New Light album, a well-received body of work that boasted appearances from Kierra Sheard, Teedra Moses, Brandy, Dom Kennedy, The Game, and Sevyn Streeter. That project went on to earn him a Grammy nomination later that year in the Best Progressive R&B Album category. Also in 2021, he made his debuts on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Be sure to press play on “Obession” by Eric Bellinger and Hitmaka from their forthcoming joint 1-800-Hit-Eazy 2 project down below.