We are currently in a time where there is a high demand for new music, which plays a huge role in the amount of music we receive each and every week. While some may be overlooked and unforgettable, there are a lot of others that serve its purpose and The Hella Black Podcast does just that with their new release. Detailing nearly one hundred years of Oakland history through the people whose families have called Oakland home for generations, the stories of Oaklanders and their experiences in “The Town” are brought to life through a podcast, album, book, and short film. Today (Oct 21), Hella Black Podcast drops off the Tales of the Town album and it is filled with some much needed vibes.

Oakland is known across the world for its contribution to music!! Episode 4 and 5 of Tales of The Town details some of this iconic history. The Tales of The Town album drops Friday! Tap in! https://t.co/yObOEGasl1 pic.twitter.com/ag1lNVlotI — Tales of The Town (@HellaBlackPod) October 19, 2022

Hosted by People’s Programs’ co-founders and the co-creators of Hella Black Podcast, Abbas Muntaqim and Delency Parham, and produced by award winning documentarian and audio engineer, Maya Cueva, the podcast just recently hit the scene with its first episode last month. Perfectly curated compilation albums aren’t always the easiest but when they are done right, it is easy to notice.

Featured on the album are artists like G-Eazy, Guapdad 4000, 22nd Jim, ALLBLACK, Rexx Life Raj and LaRussell. All of the featured artists donated their verses for free, with all the proceeds going to People’s Programs — talk about the power of community! Each song on the album is a reflection of the stories discussed on the accompanying podcast. Offering insight into one of the most influential hubs of Black American culture, Tales Of The Town is both a love letter to the Bay and a crash course in its intricate history.

Check it out now!