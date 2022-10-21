As we all know, there is an extensive amount of great talent to emerge from New York since the birth of hip hop in 1973. Since the genre has evolved many times through the years (and will continue to evolve until it doesn’t anymore), we have witnessed various aspects and styles of rap and a lot of it has been quite fitting. With this in mind, there is always going to be an old head who doesn’t really value and appreciate what the young blood have to offer. Artists like Melvoni keep the pace going but in their own respective ways and more times than not, it is a breath of fresh air. Today (Oct 21.), the Brooklyn rapper warns us that This Is Not A Drill on his latest project.

The 19-year-old rapper has been on a nice run and he seems to press harder on the gas every step of the way. With Melvoni, it is less about what he is saying and more about how he says it. He can speed up his pace or show off the impressive pipes whenever he pleases. He is the natural progression of a growing New York scene of vocalists, telling traditional city tales through melody.

With This Is Not A Drill intact, the masses will (hopefully) start to pay attention to what is really up with this kid and join the party because he is most definitely going places. He’s accomplished a decent amount of goals at his young age and it is only a matter of time until he gets the respect he deserves. Equipped with 14 records, Melvoni tapped on three guest features for musical contributions: 21 Savage, Dougie and Kaliq.

Check it out now!