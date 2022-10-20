Post Malone seems to have a beef with concert stages as he now has severely injured himself for the second time during his latest tour stop.

On Tuesday (Oct. 18), Posty took a wrong step while performing “Psycho” and twisted his ankle, causing the rapper to fall to his knees. According to TMZ, the 27-year-old artist tried to continue his show but was overcome with pain, and stagehands eventually rushed to his side to check out how much damage was caused. The rapper explained to his fans that he twisted his ankle due to a gap in the stage meant for pyrotechnics. However, despite his fresh wound, he continued with the show, even joking about his shaky dance moves.

“Tell you what, there [are] little holes in the middle of the stage where fire comes out of, which is pretty f**king rad,” Post said. “But, I just twisted up my ankle a little bit over on that hole there. So, if my dance moves aren’t 100 percent, you gotta forgive me tonight, ladies and gentlemen. I’ma do my best.”

Last Month, Malone suffered a more severe accident in St. Louis, Missouri when he tripped on a guitar hole built into the stage, which had not closed after use. The “I Like You (A Happier Song)” rapper fell hard and had to spend some time in the hospital.

“Thank you for putting up with my dumb a**,” Malone said while on stage. “Whenever we do the acoustic part of the show, the guitar’s on the guitar stand, and it goes down, and there’s this big f**king hole. So, I go around there and then turn the corner and bust my s**t.”

A few days after his St. Louis show, Posty posted a statement on his Twitter account confirming that his injury was more severe than initially thought and that he would have to cancel his Boston show. “Boston, I f**king love y’all so much,” he tweeted. “On tour, I usually wake up around 4 [p.m.], and today I woke up to cracking sounds on of my body. I felt so good last night, but today it felt so different than it has before.” He added, “We’re in the hospital now, but with this pain whenever I breathe and move. I’m so f**king sorry. I feel terrible, but I promise I’m going to make it up to you.”

Malone is scheduled to perform in Utah at Vivint Home Arena on Nov. 1.

