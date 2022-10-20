Today (Oct. 20), rising star Tai’Aysha makes her official return to drop off her latest single, “Sorry.” The offering arrives paired with a sun-kissed music video directed by Cameron Dean — who also spearheaded her previous visual titled “One Night Ting.” On the song, the Dominican-Cambodian artist sings to her ex-lover about how she’s doing way better without him:

I bet you’re sorry, oh (Yeah), I bet you’re sorry (So, so sorry), I bet you’re sorry, you’re sorry, you’re sorry/Don’t you miss that late-night vibe? (Don’t you?), don’t you miss kissin’ on my thighs? (Don’t you?)/ We used to freak like that, used to creep like that when I gave you the uh/ Boy, I gave you more than one try (Try), I’ma tell a hurt boy bye, bye, bye/ Boy, I’ll make a grown man cry, I’ma make a grown man cry/ Thick, thick ’cause I’m happy, happy now, good d**k on the ordinary now

Back in March, the Boston-born, Miami-based singer officially kickstarted her journey as a recording artist when she unveiled her debut single “One Night Ting” featuring Saweetie, which was exclusively premiered by REVOLT. The dance floor-ready track interpolated a sample of Shabba Ranks’ 1992 classic “Ting A Ling” record and was accompanied by a vibrant music video. Shortly afterward, she circled back to share a Gentleman’s Club remix of the song.

In a recent interview, Tai’Aysha spoke about how she was discovered on social media by music industry veteran Steve Morales and taken under his wing. “He saw me and he was like, ‘Can you sing the way that you dance?’ Basically, he saw the vision,” she said.

Be sure to press play on Tai’Aysha’s brand new music video for “Sorry” down below.