At the season-opening game for the Golden State Warriors against the Los Angeles Lakers last night (Oct. 18), NBA player Draymond Green showed up in a suit that was sure to make a statement.

While arriving at the Chase Center, the Warriors athlete showed off a shiny green suit, telling reporters, “Let’s go! Looking like money, you know what I’m talking about?” Black Twitter immediately came up with all the other things he looked like as well. “Looking like Mase with that shiny suit,” one user said. Another wrote, “Draymond Green just out here in his 1997 Bad Boy shiny suit era.” The post contained a nostalgic throwback photo as a reference.

Looking like Mase with that shiny suit 😂 pic.twitter.com/yCuj5Fppdq — 🇲🇽King Chris🇵🇷 (@KingC73453207) October 19, 2022

Another believed “Draymond Green’s suit inspiration” came from the metallic balloons often seen at birthday parties and events. Others thought the NBA player’s attire was perfect for Halloween, which is less than two weeks away. “Imma get a Riddler suit and be Draymond Green for Halloween,” one person said, comparing the sports star to one of Batman’s many arch enemies. Another thought he reminded him more of Spider-Man’s nemesis: “Draymond pulled up in that suit like the Green Goblin. I HATE HIM.”

Earlier this month, Green was videotaped forcefully punching teammate Jordan Poole in the face during practice. A week after the assault, Poole signed a four-year $140 million extension deal with the Warriors. “Draymond in a custom fluorescent hobgoblin green suit on the heels of Poole getting $140M is so on brand,” a fan said. Following the small scuffle between the athletes, TNT released a short series with Green giving an apology for his behavior. “Lmao Draymond dropped the mini-series, wore the money green suit and is about to get his [fourth] ring. Lmao, he don’t give [a f**k] about nothing. I honestly have no choice but to respect how G this is,” a tweet read.

Not everyone on Black Twitter had sly things to say about his choice of wardrobe. “Draymond Green is wearing a green suit and looks damn good in it, but all Twitter can do is focus on the vents not being cut so they can talk trash about him? Lmao y’all really log in to be a hater every day and it’s pretty pathetic,” one person wrote. Another added, “Okay, that green suit on Draymond looks good!”

See related posts below.

4x Champ

Draymond Green pic.twitter.com/Kg3x4vIYin — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 19, 2022

Sorry Draymond I had to get you for that green suit🤣 @playmaker pic.twitter.com/Jj6jrReBmF — Cam Smith (@WASUPCAMBORAMBO) October 19, 2022

Draymond Green just out here in his 1997 Bad Boy shiny suit era. pic.twitter.com/f8IgwJUH3N — 𝑷𝒖𝒎𝒑𝒌𝒊𝒏 𝑺𝒑𝒊𝒄𝒆 𝑷𝒂𝒑𝒊 🍂 (@NotoriousVIC007) October 19, 2022

People way too quick with those edits man Lmfaooo 😭pic.twitter.com/xPx7sbXD0l — HaterMuse (@HaterMuse) October 19, 2022

Draymond Green is wearing a green suit and looks damn good in it but all Twitter can do is focus on the vents not being cut so they can talk trash about him?? Lmao y’all really log in to be a hater everyday and it’s pretty pathetic 😭😂😭😂 — Trish (@TrudyxHuxtable) October 19, 2022

Imma get a riddler suit and be Draymond Green for Halloween — BiG HOMiE KB (@Kams_Old_Man) October 19, 2022

Lmao Draymond dropped the mini-series, wore the money green suit, and is about to get his 4th ring lmao he don’t give af about nothing I honestly have no choice but to respect how G this is 😭 — Levi 💐 (@HoodieJager) October 19, 2022

Okay that green suit on Draymond looks good! — Chocolate Delight (@YoursTrulyAti) October 19, 2022

Draymond in a custom fluorescent hobgoblin green suit on the heels of Poole getting $140mm is so on brand. — BSG (@UncleBenX) October 19, 2022