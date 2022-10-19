Photo: Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  10.19.2022

At the season-opening game for the Golden State Warriors against the Los Angeles Lakers last night (Oct. 18), NBA player Draymond Green showed up in a suit that was sure to make a statement.

While arriving at the Chase Center, the Warriors athlete showed off a shiny green suit, telling reporters, “Let’s go! Looking like money, you know what I’m talking about?” Black Twitter immediately came up with all the other things he looked like as well. “Looking like Mase with that shiny suit,” one user said. Another wrote, “Draymond Green just out here in his 1997 Bad Boy shiny suit era.” The post contained a nostalgic throwback photo as a reference.

Another believed “Draymond Green’s suit inspiration” came from the metallic balloons often seen at birthday parties and events. Others thought the NBA player’s attire was perfect for Halloween, which is less than two weeks away. “Imma get a Riddler suit and be Draymond Green for Halloween,” one person said, comparing the sports star to one of Batman’s many arch enemies. Another thought he reminded him more of Spider-Man’s nemesis: “Draymond pulled up in that suit like the Green Goblin. I HATE HIM.”

Earlier this month, Green was videotaped forcefully punching teammate Jordan Poole in the face during practice. A week after the assault, Poole signed a four-year $140 million extension deal with the Warriors. “Draymond in a custom fluorescent hobgoblin green suit on the heels of Poole getting $140M is so on brand,” a fan said. Following the small scuffle between the athletes, TNT released a short series with Green giving an apology for his behavior. “Lmao Draymond dropped the mini-series, wore the money green suit and is about to get his [fourth] ring. Lmao, he don’t give [a f**k] about nothing. I honestly have no choice but to respect how G this is,” a tweet read.

Not everyone on Black Twitter had sly things to say about his choice of wardrobe. “Draymond Green is wearing a green suit and looks damn good in it, but all Twitter can do is focus on the vents not being cut so they can talk trash about him? Lmao y’all really log in to be a hater every day and it’s pretty pathetic,” one person wrote. Another added, “Okay, that green suit on Draymond looks good!”

See related posts below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Draymond Green

Trending
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Lil Baby's new album, Ne-Yo talks Naya Rivera, Marlon Wayans gets deep, the Emmett Till movie & more

On a new entertainment segment of “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” Marlon Wayans pulls up, Ne-Yo ...
By REVOLT
  /  10.14.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Meet Revolutionary of the Week Ronald Freeman of the United Market app

Created by recent Morehouse College grads, United Market is a business platform for music production ...
By REVOLT
  /  10.14.2022
Drink Champs

Drink Champs

Legendary Queens rapper-turned show host N.O.R.E. teams up with Miami hip-hop pioneer DJ EFN for ...
By REVOLT
  /  09.17.2019
Drink Champs

Boosie on DaBaby being blackballed, Kanye West, and social media | 'Drink Champs'

Boosie stops by for this all-new episode of “Drink Champs.” The Baton Rouge artist talks ...
By REVOLT
  /  10.15.2022
View More