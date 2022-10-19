Back in September, Marco Pavé blessed the masses with his latest single “Lifted,” a Manté Carlo-produced effort that sees him rapping about his past career and determination for a better life:

“I was like rushing all of my progress tryin to obtain objects, money can’t buy you respect, self-love is a blank a** check, I copped that watch on my wrist, so I could spend that time with myself, I caught my thoughts, like a fish, I could swim with the sharks like Phelps, they stole our s**t like Elvis, that was motivation from the elders, they told me that I could never waste time, look at the bezel, I’m moving like several people at once, how could you measure?”

Last week, the Tennessee talent unveiled a new visual for “Lifted” that comes courtesy of Jessi Ujazi and Xtima. Viewers can catch him delivering his rhymes in different locations throughout the D.C. area, including on the Metro and in a wooded area.

Pavé — who was named Georgetown University’s first hip hop artist-in-residence in 2019 — further explained the meaning behind the track via press release:

“I originally made ‘Lifted’ as a reflection on my life. At 19 or 20, I had my forklift license because that was the best job you could have at the warehouse I was working at, and I was still broke and depressed because that’s not what I wanted for myself. It’s a song of remembrance of the hard times but also a song of endearment to keep rising up from wherever you started.”

Months prior to the release of “Lifted,” Pavé connected with composer Carlos Simon for Requiem for the Enslaved, an album commissioned by Georgetown that blended classical music with hip hop to create a powerful message about an incredibly horrific moment during the institution’s history. MK Zulu and Hub New Music provided additional contributions to the overall project.

Press play on “Lifted” below.