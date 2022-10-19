Yesterday (Oct. 18), OG Don 999 returned with his new album Bipolar!, which boasts 21 tracks and additional features from Genius 30 and A$AP Ant. The project also sees production from E-Major Unruly, Kashbaby, Car!ton, jackkk3x, Peyton The Alien, HeyArnold, and more.

Bipolar! kicks off with the laid-back “MIAMI NIGHTZ,” a 2 Tone Jay and Zoku-backed offering with melodic bars about OG Don’s incredibly surreal lifestyle:

“Yea, in Miami I ride in a Lamb’, f**kin’ a b**ch on cam, I remember when I was down bad, now I got a hundred grand, shoot wit’ the chopper in the minivan, yea, take him out like the trash wit’ a trash can, two Glocks, two sticks, n**ga, like Max Payne, I’m keepin’ my mask on just like Bane, fast-a** coupe, I ain’t switchin’ no lanes, I’m grippin’ my chopper and I’m grippin’ the grain, just want the money, don’t care ’bout the fame, I was just high as hell out in space…”

A former associate of the late Juice WRLD, OG Don has continued to make waves via well-received projects like No Way Out, 999 Advocate, and his Certified Rich Junkie series. Just prior to the arrival of Bipolar!, he liberated the 13-song B4 Bipolar 2 Deluxe as an appetizer for fans to enjoy. Outside of his own work, the Chicago talent has become a prominent member of A$AP Ant’s Marino Infantry collective alongside LuLu P, Baby 9eno, Soduh, and Lil 2 Dow. More recent drops from the Maryland-based camp like last year’s Enter The Infantry, Vol. 2 and Infantry Warz contain notable verses from OG Don on standouts like “Slap $hot,” “Marino Chicago,” “Busch Gardens,” “Grand Slam,” “2004 SUNS,” and “Green Eggs & Ham.” Press play on OG Don 999’s “Bipolar!” below.