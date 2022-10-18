Back in April, PJ Morton unveiled his Watch The Sun album. Across a collection of 11 original songs that showcase Morton’s songwriting and production, the project featured a long list of special appearances from esteemed talents like Stevie Wonder, Jill Scott, Chronixx, JoJo, Mr. Talkbox, Nas, Wale, Alex Isley, El DeBarge, Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers, and Darrel “MusiqCity” Walls.

The “Built For Love” singer circled back last week to share the official deluxe edition of Watch The Sun. Yesterday (Oct. 17), he released the latest offering from the project, the official video for his “The Better Benediction (Pt. 2)” collaboraton, which boasts vocals by Lisa Knowles-Smith, Le’Andria Johnson, Keke Wyatt, Kierra Sheard, and Tasha Cobbs Leonard. On the song, Knowles-Smith opens up the soulful track with her optimistic lyrics:

Don’t worry and don’t you fret, better, better, ’cause I know God ain’t never failed me yet (He never failed me yet)/ Better, better, He knows the plans He has for you, better, better, and I believe He’ll do everything He said He would do (Everything He said)/ And then He told me to tell you everything gon’ be alright, better, better/ And He’s gonna wipe every tear from your eye, better, better

The deluxe upgrade of Watch The Sun included official instrumentals for every song on the original album. In addition to the aforementioned “The Better Benediction (Pt. 2)” offering, the extended tracklist also added on Morton’s brand new “If It Wasn’t For You” ballad. The acclaimed producer also earned a Grammy award earlier this year in the Album of the Year category, honoring his contributions to Jon Batiste’s We Are.

Be sure to press play on PJ Morton’s brand new music video for “The Better Benediction (Pt. 2)” featuring Lisa Knowles-Smith, Le’Andria Johnson, Keke Wyatt, Kierra Sheard, and Tasha Cobbs Leonard down below.