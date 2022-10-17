Former NFL cornerback Antonio Dennard was shot and killed outside on Sunday (Oct. 16) in Reading, Pennsylvania over the weekend. He was 32.

According to FOX News, Dennard, who last played with the Green Bay Packers, passed away early Sunday morning after being involved in a shooting outside a restaurant. He was transported to a local hospital, where he died at 3:15 a.m. ET. His death has been ruled a homicide, authorities said.

As the news of Dennard’s death spreads on the internet, friends and family of the former NFL player have come out to wish condolences on social media.

One account, Sidtrellgrayson, tweeted: “I’ll remember everything you taught me. What a great mentor, friend, [and] coach. You inspired so many around you, ‘LU BOYS 4 LIFE’ Antonio Dennard.” Another account, MzChinaWhite559, said: “Seeing you down my timeline and the media reporting your death is crazy. @3DOLLARNARD, we [are] sick cuzo.”

During his college career, he played college football for NAIA Langston University, where he had 80 tackles and eight interceptions between 2008 and 2011. The 32-year-old played for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2012. After that, he joined the Green Bay Packers and the New York Giants, but he never appeared in a regular-season game.

The family and loved ones of Antonio Dennard are in our thoughts and prayers.

Below are the tweets that have been posted in memory of Antonio Dennard:

I’ll remember everything you taught me, what a great mentor, friend, & coach. You inspired so many around you “LU BOYS 4 LIFE” Antonio Dennard 😢👌🏾 pic.twitter.com/JG4hXFpbvH — HoodAthlete 🇺🇸 (@sidtrellgrayson) October 17, 2022