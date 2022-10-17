It’s long been said that “sex sells,” but the world of politics is the last place one might expect to hear the motto. However Mike Itkis a House candidate recently released a sex tape in hopes of beating Rep. Jerry Nadler to become a member in New York’s 12th Congressional District during next month’s elections.

According to The Hill, ​​Itkis released a statement Friday (Oct. 14) describing the sex tape as “one of the most meaningful experiences” he’s ever had. Nicole Sage was his on-camera co-star in the film. “Creating the video significantly influenced my political platform, leading me to create the principles of sex work legalization, to speak about the complexities of consent and the pros and cons of privacy considerations,” he said.

This is disgraceful from our elected officials and not something we want to see in our GOD LOVING country send the link — Claire Marie Willaimson (@Tadhg_Russ) October 15, 2022

Itkis added that he wants the sex tape to be a “starting point for conversations about the equal value of married people and those who are not, the expansion on sexual rights beyond abortion, and finally, the need to provide all citizens the tools necessary to protect themselves online.” The risqué video was released in June but has only recently found its way into the spotlight.

While the sex tape did spark memes with social media users comparing Itkis to Gru from Despicable Me, many simply made jokes. “This is disgraceful from our elected officials and not something we want to see in our GOD LOVING country. Send the link,” one person tweeted. Another wrote, “You know what? I’m here for it. This is the first time I’ve seen a politician be this authentic and honest in a long time.”

Another user had a different view: “I wonder if the usual suspects are going to be as outraged about this as they were concerning state Senator Tiara Mack’s twerking.” Ironically enough, while Itkis, a white man, was given a pass for his sex tape, in July, Rhode Island Senator Tiara Mack came under fire for “twerking for votes.” The Black politician went viral for posting a video of dancing on her head at the beach.

Mack was met with intense backlash for her video. “Tiara Mack is why Blacks aren’t taken seriously. The only way to gain votes from Black people is to use celebrity endorsements, ebonics, twerking and emotions. Not logic, [policies] or candid conservations,” a tweet read.

See related posts below.

I wonder if the usual suspects are going to be as outraged about this as they were concerning State Senator Tiara Mack’s twerking 🤨 https://t.co/iyLNtsqSNL — Julian Sissle (@JulianSissle) October 14, 2022

You know what? I’m here for it. This is the first time I’ve seen a politician be this authentic and honest in a long time — belshah (any pronouns) (@willbelshah) October 16, 2022

Tiara Mack is why blacks aren’t taken seriously. The only way to gain votes from black people is to use celebrity endorsements, Ebonics, twerking, and emotions. Not logic, polices, or candid conservations. — Abigail (@theelegantblkwm) July 5, 2022

Tucker gives a update on “Twerking State Senator” Tiara Mack — Watch until the end for a cursed image of Pelosi. pic.twitter.com/wGamWowARp — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 7, 2022

Marjorie Taylor Green named Rhode Island State Senator Tiara Mack, who posted a now viral video of herself twerking, “Demon Possession of the Week.” pic.twitter.com/PxfAzqQD0J — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) July 6, 2022