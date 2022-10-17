On Saturday (Oct. 15), during Asian Doll‘s concert at Livingstone College in North Carolina, two students were injured after an altercation broke out between two men.

According to WSOC-TV, neither party involved in the violent feud is affiliated with the school, and at least one of them fired the gun. Upon arriving on campus around 11 p.m., local authorities discovered that a male and female student had been shot. In addition, many others were injured while trying to escape the gunfire. The unnamed male victim was flown to a hospital in Charlotte, located approximately 35 miles southwest of Salisbury, where he was stabilized. The female victim, who was grazed by a bullet, was treated at a local hospital and released.

Witnesses told the news outlet that a fight led to the shooting, and students scrambled to get away after the shots were fired. Michaila Heywood, a student at the school, said concertgoers were “crying, yelling, just people, like upset frantically trying to find loved ones [and] friends. It was just bad.” Another Livingstone student, Ja’Laya Watkins, said she was trampled as she tried to escape the madness. “Somebody stepped on my head, I think like somebody stepped on my neck, not actually my head but my neck and my back,” she said. “I don’t feel safe there anymore. Actually, I don’t. They started dancing, partying again, and then [Asian Doll] started doing her thing on the stage, and then you heard gunshots, [and] everybody took off.”

Dr. Anthony J. Davis, president of Livingstone College, released a statement: “I’m saddened that after a week of homecoming activities without incident, our students, alumni, their families, and friends had to witness this senseless act of gun violence. My prayer is that the community will respond to Livingstone College in the same manner it responded when gunfire erupted at a holiday basketball tournament in December.”

There has been no statement from Asian Doll about the incident, and no arrests have been made.