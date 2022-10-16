Police have made an arrest in connection to a series of killings that took place in Northern California between July and September this year.

Earlier this month, CNN reported that five people were shot and killed in separate incidents around the city. Four victims were Hispanic men between the ages of 21 and 54. A fifth victim was described as a 35-year-old white man. Authorities believed each of the killings was related and offered a $115,000 reward for tips leading to an arrest.

On Saturday (Oct. 15), the news outlet reported that a man identified as Wesley Brownlee, 43, was arrested. Stockton police said he was seen on surveillance footage “hunting” for what they believed to be a victim. Authorities described him as being “on a mission to kill.”

“His patterns were consistent with some of the patterns that we have seen,” Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden said during a press conference on Saturday. McFadden said Brownlee was “around parks, around dark places, stopping, looking around, moving again. And at that point, we thought, for the safety of the public, it was best to take this person in.”

At the time of arrest, Brownlee was dressed in dark clothing and had a mask around his neck. He was also in possession of a firearm. “We are sure we stopped another killing,” McFadden added. Police noted the suspect already has a rap sheet. Stockton Mayor Kevin J. Lincoln thanked his constituents for the outpouring of tips that helped lead to Brownlee’s arrest.

“To the community, thank you for everything that you’ve done,” Lincoln said. “Thank you for stepping up, thank you for exercising your voice, thank you for submitting the hundreds of tips that have come in on a daily basis. This could not have been done, and today would not have been possible without you.”

Brownlee is being held without bail in the San Joaquin County Jail. He is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday (Oct. 18). His charges are forthcoming. Below is the latest report.