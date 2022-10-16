Ye returned to “Drink Champs” for part three of his conversation with hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN on Saturday night (Oct. 15), during which he discussed his recent controversial statements, family, business relationships, and much more.

While Ye is passionate about his take on an array of topics, the “REVOLT Black News” team fact-checked some of the remarks he made during the 45-minute episode. Check out the list of corrections below.

1. Ye said 90% of rappers are signed to Jewish companies

Ye claimed Jewish artists are not signed to Black music executives, but “basically 90%” of Black artists are signed to Jewish executives. Here is what REVOLT uncovered about Jewish executives in the music industry:

Lucian Grainage is the president and CEO of Universal Music Group.

Doug Morris is the president and CEO of Sony Music, and Kevin Kelleher serves as vice president. Rob Stringer, who is also Jewish, is also CEO of Sony Music.

Zach Horowitz is the chairman and CEO of Universal Music Publishing Group.

John Janice is the president and CEO of Interscope Geffen A&M Records.

Barry Weiss is the CEO of RECORDS.

Paul Rosenberg is the former president of Def Jam Records, and Rick Rubin is the founder.

Jimmy Iovine is one of the co-founders of Interscope Records.

Lyor Cohen, Global Head of Music at Google and YouTube, is the co-founder of 300 Entertainment.

Len Blavatnik is the majority owner of Warner Music Group.

David Geffen started Geffen Records.

Source

2. Ye said Jewish people don’t have abortions

Although the exact data for how many abortions are sought by Jewish people is unknown, Jewish activists have filed lawsuits targeting post-Roe v. Wade abortion restrictions and bans on the grounds that they violate their religious freedom. According to the Pew Research Center, 83% of Jewish people believe abortion should be legal.

Source

3. Ye said he’s the richest Black man in America

Ye is one of the richest entertainers. However, Forbes estimates Visa Equity’s Robert F. Smith remains the richest Black person in the U.S., with an estimated worth of $6 billion. Aliko Dangote of Nigeria is worth $11.8 billion and is recognized as the richest Black person in the world.

Source

4. Ye said he doesn’t know how Virgil Abloh died

Abloh died in November 2021 after a private battle with cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare form of cancer, according to The New York Times. He was 41.

Source

5. Ye said mass shootings compare to Chicago crime

“Misinformation, like trauma economy, like the BLM. … When they do BLM, when they do school shootings, the same amount of people get killed every week in Chicago, but they’re not posting that,” Ye said.

According to The Chicago Sun-Times, Chicago’s crime rates are commonly compared to other cities, such as Little Rock, Arkansas. The publication said, “It is a common, media-driven perception in Little Rock that Chicago is a terribly dangerous place, but the Arkansas city’s per capita homicide rate is actually worst than Chicago’s.”

Source

6. Ye said, “The George Floyd area that they made [in Chicago], the murder rate is up 50% since.”

There is no target data tied to this statement. Homicides in Chicago may be declining this year, but rape and robberies are on the rise, according to the Major Cities Chiefs Association’s mid-year survey of large U.S. law enforcement agencies. According to the survey, homicides in Chicago were 10% lower in the first six months of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. Homicides dropped from 344 to 311 during that period.

Source

REVOLT will be fact-checking Ye’s full three-and-a-half-hour digital episode that premiered Sunday (Oct. 16). Stay tuned.