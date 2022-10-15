Photo: Getty
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  10.15.2022

“The Daily Show” fans have less than two months left with Trevor Noah as their host. The 38-year-old comedian announced his plan to leave the show over two weeks ago, on Sept. 29.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Noah told his audience during a taping of the show that his time was up. “I never dreamed that I would be here. I sort of feel like ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.’ I came here for a tour of what the previous show was, and then the next thing you know, I was handed the keys,” he said during a monologue. 

On Wednesday (Oct. 12), Paramount Global announced Noah’s last show will air on Dec. 8. “Trevor is an incredible talent who has left an indelible mark on ‘The Daily Show’ and we’re grateful for his creative partnership over the past seven years,” Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios president and CEO Chris McCarthy said in a statement. 

Noah said he was moved to make his talk show departure after experiencing the COVID-19 pandemic. “I think if you don’t look at your life and think about what you’d like to do differently, then you haven’t experienced what we’ve all experienced, and so I think [my departure] is a joyous thing,” he told “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday (Oct. 13).

Former “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart tapped Noah as his successor when he left the show in 2015. Comedy Central executives have yet to announce who will helm the show after Noah’s final sign-off.

As for what’s next for the stand-up comedian, he said he looks forward to doing everything. “I used to go to a country and I would be there for weeks on end, I would learn the parts of the language or learn about the culture, and I’d do a show based around that. I’m gonna get back to doing that… Going back home, spending more time with family in South Africa. Everything, is what I’m going to be doing,” he said. 

Peep Noah’s departure announcement in the tweet below.

Trevor Noah

