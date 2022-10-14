Today (Oct. 14), Chief Keef officially announced his forthcoming project Almighty So 2 is on the way. The body of work will serve as the follow-up to Sosa’s iconic 2013 mixtape of the same name, which just celebrated its ninth anniversary earlier this week. Paired with the announcement is his brand new “Racks Stuffed In a Couch” single produced by Young Malcolm, who also was behind the boards for August’s “Chief So” release.

Back in July, Keef provided fans with a preview of Almighty So 2 with his “Tony Montana Flow” track, an Akachi-backed offering that showed off the “I Don’t Like” rapper’s signature flow:

Might not wanna come over here, ’cause b**ch it’s crowded crowded, unless you Master P and b**ch you ’bout it ’bout it/ Shorty a** a squirter, that’s a talent talent, king size beds was a palette palette, even in kindergarten, I wasn’t tattle talin’/ I ain’t genеrous, I’m not Ellen Ellen, life is sweet, n***a lovе watermelon/ I got green and I’ll put it on yo’ melon

The Chicago emcee’s last album was 2021’s 4NEM, a 15-track offering that saw contributions from longtime collaborators Ballout and Tadoe. Outside of that, the Glo Gang leader released a string of loose cuts and collaborations over the last year, including “Harley Quinn,” “Love Don’t Live Here,” “CHOPPA SHOOT THE LOUDEST,” “Who Want Smoke (Remix)” with Kodak Black, “Luigi” with 2KBABY, “Stunt” with Zaytoven, “Mooliani” with Lil Reese, and “Something I’m Best At.”

Back in June, Keef announced the exciting launch of his new 43B label in partnership with RBC Records/BMG. His first official signee was Atlanta-based rapper Lil Gnar.

Be sure to press play on Chief Keef’s brand new “Racks Stuffed In A Couch” single down below. You can also pre-save Almighty So 2 here.