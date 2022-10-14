Likeblood Entertainment continues to hold their position as one of the longest-running dynasties in Washington, D.C. Late last year, label newcomer Kountup Kenyo connected with Biness Man E for the single “No Smoke,” an E-Major Unruly produced offering that’s full of hard-hitting raps about ultraviolent street life in the Nation’s Capital:

“Hey, I’ma hit ’em wit’ that raw s**t, smoke a p**sy n**ga like a Vick, the way I dog s**t, if you ain’t talkin’ bricks then why you sittin’ in my office? Kenyo on that ball s**t, I’m nauseous, I think I pour that purple drink too often, smoking on gorilla make me tear then get the coughin’, fool, you ain’t no killer, better chill wit’ all that war s**t, I’ll catch you in the field and up the steel, better make the car flip, and let you know what’s real, I pop a pill, then I get the squawkin’, pedestrian, he surely tried to yield but he got his broad hit…”

Today (Oct. 14), Kenyo delivered a new visual for “No Smoke” that comes courtesy of Nitty Visuals and sees the artists catching vibes with the rest of their crew and loved ones. The clip also contains a short intermission showing the rising star conversing with current hip hop frontrunners Lil Durk and Lil Baby.

“No Smoke” follows Kenyo’s 2021 drop Never Say Die, an 11-song body of work with a single assist from 301 Twizzy on the standout cut “Let’s Go.” Prior to that, he made waves with notable cuts like “Dream,” “Ransom,” and “Juvie Flow.” Meanwhile, it’s been four years since Biness Man E liberated his most recent LP Relentless. With that said, 2022 drops like “As U Should” with Kenyo and Digaveli and “Flippin” with Cool Mind Link and Mr Jazzy Life could mean that a new album from E lies somewhere on the horizon. Press play on “No Smoke” below.