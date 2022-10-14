Photo: Video screenshot from Kountup Kenyo’s “No Smoke”
By Jon Powell
  /  10.14.2022

Likeblood Entertainment continues to hold their position as one of the longest-running dynasties in Washington, D.C. Late last year, label newcomer Kountup Kenyo connected with Biness Man E for the single “No Smoke,” an E-Major Unruly produced offering that’s full of hard-hitting raps about ultraviolent street life in the Nation’s Capital:

“Hey, I’ma hit ’em wit’ that raw s**t, smoke a p**sy n**ga like a Vick, the way I dog s**t, if you ain’t talkin’ bricks then why you sittin’ in my office? Kenyo on that ball s**t, I’m nauseous, I think I pour that purple drink too often, smoking on gorilla make me tear then get the coughin’, fool, you ain’t no killer, better chill wit’ all that war s**t, I’ll catch you in the field and up the steel, better make the car flip, and let you know what’s real, I pop a pill, then I get the squawkin’, pedestrian, he surely tried to yield but he got his broad hit…”

Today (Oct. 14), Kenyo delivered a new visual for “No Smoke” that comes courtesy of Nitty Visuals and sees the artists catching vibes with the rest of their crew and loved ones. The clip also contains a short intermission showing the rising star conversing with current hip hop frontrunners Lil Durk and Lil Baby.

“No Smoke” follows Kenyo’s 2021 drop Never Say Die, an 11-song body of work with a single assist from 301 Twizzy on the standout cut “Let’s Go.” Prior to that, he made waves with notable cuts like “Dream,” “Ransom,” and “Juvie Flow.” Meanwhile, it’s been four years since Biness Man E liberated his most recent LP Relentless. With that said, 2022 drops like “As U Should” with Kenyo and Digaveli and “Flippin” with Cool Mind Link and Mr Jazzy Life could mean that a new album from E lies somewhere on the horizon. Press play on “No Smoke” below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Biness Man E
Kountup Kenyo
Music Videos

Trending
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

REVOLT's "Caresha Please" & "Drink Champs" win 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards & more

Quavo and Takeoff drop a new album and BET honors the best in hip hop ...
By REVOLT
  /  10.07.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Isaac Hayes III founded Fanbase, a platform where users earn money via digital currency and more

The son of the late great musician, Isaac Hayes III is creating his own financial-wealth ...
By REVOLT
  /  10.07.2022
Social Justice

Black man who was wrongfully detained by mask-less cop tests positive for COVID-19

Jamar Mackey tested positive for Coronavirus just five days after a Virginia Beach police officer ...
By Tamantha
  /  12.30.2020
REVOLT Summit

Rizza Islam: A Black millionaire who can’t speak the truth is a rich slave

Rizza Islam called out those who “don’t get no damn respect because [they] sacrifice [their] ...
By Angel Saunders
  /  10.12.2022
View More