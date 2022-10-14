Back in January, Pink Sweat$ blessed the masses with his latest project Pink Moon, an eight-song offering with additional features from 6LACK, Blxst, KIRBY, Tori Kelly, and Sabrina Claudio. Since then, the Philadelphia talent kept his momentum going by contributing his vocals, his pen, and/or his production abilities on songs like CA$HBENTON’s “Between Love & Hate,” P1Harmony’s “Gotta Get Back,” Nakkia Gold’s “Energy,” John Legend’s “Memories,” Sofía Valdés’ “Broken,” and Rory’s “Don’t Go.”

Today (Oct. 14), he drops off a new single titled “Lay Up N’ Chill,” a collaborative effort with New York City’s own A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. As the title makes clear, the soulful number is centered around the artists’ wish to spend some quality time with their respective love interests:

“Really like this side of you, Don Julio, 1942, Malibu, we can take a shot or two, after this bottle is done, done, done, we had a moment, just take it and run away, we can have a rendezvous, just me and you, grippin’ on your thighs, I know you like it ’cause your eyes, they never lie, you can’t keep no secrets, even if you tried, that p**sy mine, I just wanna lay up and chill, sippin’ on that Rosé, really get you in your feels, I just wanna stay up all night, starin’ in your eyes, take a deep dive in your mind…”

Shortly after concluding his Asian tour earlier this month, Pink Sweat$ decided to drop off some special remixes of his 2021 hit “I Feel Good.” Released as a four-track EP, the short project boasted re-imaginings of the track by Arthur Miguel, Patrickananda, Rahmania Astrini, and Bunga. He produced the original version of the song with Ruffin and Dante Bowden. Press play on Pink Sweat$ and A Boogie’s “Lay Up N’ Chill” below.