Last week, Mustard and Ty Dolla $ign joined forces for a new collaborative track, “My Friends.” The offering included an assist from Lil Durk and served as the first preview from their forthcoming joint album. “My Friends” isn’t the first time Ty and Mustard have made magic on a track together, as they have previously blessed fans with smash hits like ”Paranoid” and “Or Nah.”

Today (Oct. 14), the duo circled back to share a revamped version of their song, this time serving up the “My Friends (NBA on ESPN remix)” edition. On the new release, Ty Dolla $ign switches up the original lyrics to now include several name drops of the league’s biggest stars:

On top of the league, me and my clique (Jayson, Jayson), ayy, got it out the mud, now we all lit (Ballin’ for what?)/ You know I’m dunkin’ on these pros, like a bargain (K.D.), Steph Curry, I’m a warrior, I shotter/ Yeah (Yeah), me and my friends, yeah (Ooh, yeah), me and my ten, me and my friends, yeah my friends, my squad, my gang (Gang)/ Who they think they playin’? I’d go Luka all day (Day), she wanna drive the boat, said ‘What I look like?’

In a recent interview with Zane Lowe, Mustard took a moment to delve into the undeniable musical chemistry he has with Ty Dolla $ign. “It’s like making an album with one of my teachers, the person who taught me to make beats,” he said. “So all the beats is next high level. We not cutting no corners. It’s like doing beats with the most musical guy ever. You know me, I’m all right.

Be sure to press play on Ty Dolla $ign and Mustard’s brand new “My Friends (NBA on ESPN Remix)” track down below.