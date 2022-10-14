Photo: “My Friends” cover art
By Regina Cho
  /  10.14.2022

Last week, Mustard and Ty Dolla $ign joined forces for a new collaborative track, “My Friends.” The offering included an assist from Lil Durk and served as the first preview from their forthcoming joint album. “My Friends” isn’t the first time Ty and Mustard have made magic on a track together, as they have previously blessed fans with smash hits like ”Paranoid” and “Or Nah.”

Today (Oct. 14), the duo circled back to share a revamped version of their song, this time serving up the “My Friends (NBA on ESPN remix)” edition. On the new release, Ty Dolla $ign switches up the original lyrics to now include several name drops of the league’s biggest stars:

On top of the league, me and my clique (Jayson, Jayson), ayy, got it out the mud, now we all lit (Ballin’ for what?)/ You know I’m dunkin’ on these pros, like a bargain (K.D.), Steph Curry, I’m a warrior, I shotter/ Yeah (Yeah), me and my friends, yeah (Ooh, yeah), me and my ten, me and my friends, yeah my friends, my squad, my gang (Gang)/ Who they think they playin’? I’d go Luka all day (Day), she wanna drive the boat, said ‘What I look like?’

In a recent interview with Zane Lowe, Mustard took a moment to delve into the undeniable musical chemistry he has with Ty Dolla $ign. “It’s like making an album with one of my teachers, the person who taught me to make beats,” he said. “So all the beats is next high level. We not cutting no corners. It’s like doing beats with the most musical guy ever. You know me, I’m all right.

Be sure to press play on Ty Dolla $ign and Mustard’s brand new “My Friends (NBA on ESPN Remix)” track down below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

2 Chainz wants you to "2 Step" to his latest single

By Jon Powell
  /  10.14.2022

Marshmello unveils "Bye Bye" single with Juice WRLD

By Jon Powell
  /  10.14.2022
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Mustard
Singles
Ty Dolla Sign

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

2 Chainz wants you to "2 Step" to his latest single

By Jon Powell
  /  10.14.2022

Marshmello unveils "Bye Bye" single with Juice WRLD

By Jon Powell
  /  10.14.2022
View More

Trending
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

REVOLT's "Caresha Please" & "Drink Champs" win 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards & more

Quavo and Takeoff drop a new album and BET honors the best in hip hop ...
By REVOLT
  /  10.07.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Isaac Hayes III founded Fanbase, a platform where users earn money via digital currency and more

The son of the late great musician, Isaac Hayes III is creating his own financial-wealth ...
By REVOLT
  /  10.07.2022
Social Justice

Black man who was wrongfully detained by mask-less cop tests positive for COVID-19

Jamar Mackey tested positive for Coronavirus just five days after a Virginia Beach police officer ...
By Tamantha
  /  12.30.2020
REVOLT Summit

Rizza Islam: A Black millionaire who can’t speak the truth is a rich slave

Rizza Islam called out those who “don’t get no damn respect because [they] sacrifice [their] ...
By Angel Saunders
  /  10.12.2022
View More