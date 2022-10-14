Photo: Cover Art
By DJ First Class
  /  10.14.2022

One thing is for sure, Day Sulan is the definition of a rose rising from the concrete. Her introduction to the music industry on her label CEO, YG‘s track “Her Story” felt like she was ready for the big leagues. The track was reminiscent of Nicki Minaj’s Young Money coming out party “Still I Rise” on Lil Wayne’s popular mixtape series. It’s too early to say if her career will take off in the same way as the Harajuku Barbie but the potential is there. Outside of being an extremely talented and attractive woman, her heart seems so pure. Not to mention, as a woman of African-American & Vietnamese descent, she is no stranger to being the underdog. Today (Oct 14.) she brings forth some new vibes with her latest EP Crazy Girls.

Without a doubt, she is still slept on and her sensual voice perfectly blends with her suggestive subject matter to create endless bangers. A lot of people would also agree that her bars are perfect for all the fans of her subgenre of rap. Last year, Day Sulan was named as one of REVOLT‘s “11 Female Rappers To Watch in 2021” for good reason. That nod is certainly not one to take lightly and the Compton artist has been elevating as the days pass by. She for sure came a long way from her days at LA’s notorious gentlemen’s club Crazy Girls.

As we’re in the beginning of the fourth quarter, Day Sulan picked a nice window to pop her s**t with this new EP. More times than not, rappers come outside during the spring and summer season — but fall is where it’s at! Check out Crazy Girls now.

Check out Trust'N & Bkwds' new EP 'Neverland'

By Jon Powell
  /  10.12.2022

Joyce Wrice experiments with new 'Motive' EP

By Regina Cho
  /  10.07.2022
Day Sulan
EPs

