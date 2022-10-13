Today (Oct. 13), Gaidaa makes her return with “Figures,” her first release of the year. The Dutch-Sudanese soul singer is currently fresh off her journey as the opening act for Saba’s European “Back Home Tour.” Ready to get back to work, Gaidaa recruited producers Hollywood Cole and Lorenzo Kobina for “Figures.” On the new track, Gaidaa delivers her introspective lyrics about day-to-day life:

Everywhere she steps they seem to get her in a role, overloading every little gesture/ Just as she centers herself and finds some thin control, figures out the rest is just as swept/ Though the toss and tend of awe, make her feel on edge/ Nothings like the feeling of a roar, there’s a tenderness, an honest helplessness/ To tend to those who never felt before, we’re not figures/ Guess it figures (how?), we’re all in it now

“‘Figures’ is about the way we as a society can get lost in the sauce of the cyclical and mundane nature of our day-to-day lives,” shares Gaidaa via press release. “It’s a reminder that though we are individuals trying to forge our own path, we will always exist as part of something greater and more meaningful, though we may not always realize it. ‘Figures’ is about the realization that even through the harsh static of it all, there is a fluidity and interconnectedness that’s innate in us.”

Gaidaa burst onto the international music scene back in 2020 with her Overture EP, an eight-track project that included appearances from Saba, Jarreau Vandal, and Joshua J. Since then, she has been featured on recent tracks like “Sad Girls” by Pip Millett, “Nothing Nice” by Jarreau Vandal and Kojey Radical, and more.

Be sure to press play on Gaidaa’s brand new “Figures” single down below.