Back in May, Ravyn Lenae unveiled her latest album, HYPNOS. Prior to its release, fans received sneak peeks like “Light Me Up,” the fan-favorite “Skin Tight” featuring Steve Lacy, and “Where I’m From” featuring Mereba. HYPNOS spanned 16 tracks and sees additional features from names like Smino and Foushee. Last month, Doechii joined Lenae for the official remix of “Xtasy” from the project.

Yesterday (Oct. 11), the Chicago-born songstress returned with an alternate version of the aforementioned “Skin Tight” record. Equipped with a dreamy accompanying visual, the new offering is a slower rendition of the already sensual collaboration. In the clip, Lenae spends a day surrounded by nature as she delivers her lyrics about enjoying the present moment:

Hope you understand we won’t go as planned, hold me while you can, hold me while you can/ I’ll still be your friend, you’ll come back again, hold me while you can, hold me while you can/ Hold me now, skin tight, are you ’round? Come by/ Cutie pie, oh, my, attitude, my type, who could’ve thought? It’s not black or white/ Now every time that I tug, you bite, / Ever I call, will you spend the night?

In a recent interview about HYPNOS, Lenae delved into how she has grown over the years in terms of her artistry. “Navigating my way in the industry as a Black woman and starting so young too will always be a lifelong journey for me,” she said. “Over the past couple [of] years, I’ve really learned how to stand up for myself and speak up and make sure my voice is heard. When in a very male-dominated industry, it’s easy to get washed out and dismissed in a lot of ways.”

Be sure to press play on Ravyn Lenae’s brand new “Skin Tight (Alternate)” visual featuring Steve Lacy down below.