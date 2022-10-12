Last month, rising duo Trust’N & Bkwds returned to the fold with Neverland, a five-track EP that boasts additional production from Milian Beats, Era Lake, NextLane Beats, and more. The project follows 2019’s Lapse, another well-received offering that put a spotlight on the artists as the next to watch. Via press release, the Wisconsin-based group explained Neverland‘s creation, which took place during the worst months of the COVID-19 pandemic:

“Neverland is important because it brings a unique, self-crafted sound while still delivering musical elements as well as songwriting that meet the industry standard. After working on the project for two years, we are finally ready to share our art with the world. The EP is full of both happy and sad moments, capturing some of the emotions we felt during the pandemic. Coming from where we are from, we never get the proper respect for what we’re doing because it’s never been a place for hip hop artists to thrive.”

Shortly after Neverland‘s arrival, Trust’N & Bkwds liberated a visual for the standout cut “Stay (Go),” a melodic vibe that sees the two coming to terms with toxic relationships:

“Yeah, you leave me alone in the club and you just running your mouth to tell another lie, but you screaming my name when you moan and got me all f**ked up got me wondering why, why you call, why you text, why you on my line, yeah, acting like you left, yeah I know you mine, yeah, we always go down that same road, yeah, always end up stepping on toes, you always move outta line, wanna waste my time, yeah, yeah, I’ve never been the type to just let it go…”

Press play on both Trust’N & Bkwds’ Neverland and the aforementioned clip for “(Stay) Go” — directed by Nilladriz — below.