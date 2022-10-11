After an amazing career in the NFL, Vernon Davis has now turned to music for his next chapter. Back in August, the athlete-turned-recording artist released the infectious offering “Smile For Me,” which also serves as the lead single for his forthcoming album. Not long after, the man also known as Vern D continued to build on his momentum with “Bounce Like Dis,” a collaborative effort with legendary producer Tone P. Borrowing from New Impressionz’s “Strip Girl,” “Bounce Like Dis” is tailor-made for the dance floor, complete with bars about remaining successful and celebrating life:

“Drop the scope, don’t need no lens, my vision’s fine, making moves, I’m cuttin’ deals, don’t waste my time, Tone P my plug, know I gotta hit that line, making music, I did the movies, I’m feelin’ fine … District of Columbia, we still home…”

Earlier this month, Davis unveiled an official video for “Bounce Like Dis” that comes courtesy of Chris Farmer and Amber Rayne Media. The clip brings viewers to the Washington Commanders‘ FedExField, where the D.C.-born and bred entertainer can be found performing in the middle of the stadium. Elsewhere, he rides in a convertible Corvette and joins dancers in a graffiti-filled location.

In promotion of the new single, Davis and Tone P recently sat down with Britt Waters at ABC7. During the interview, the Super Bowl champion explained how the song came together:

“Well I reached out to Tone P and I started to make some music, and I was like, ‘Tone, I need you to come in and, you know, help me craft what I’m trying to do.’ And he came in the studio, we sat there and he had this beat, he pulled it out and I just started writing to it, and we just felt the vibe.”

Press play on Vernon Davis and Tone P’s “Bounce Like Dis” video below.