Back in March, Doechii stormed onto the music scene with hit singles like “Persuasive” and “Crazy” after Top Dawg Entertainment announced she was the newest name on their roster. Months later, she followed up by releasing her she / her / black b**ch EP, which contained five tracks and additional contributions from Rico Nasty, Jst Ray, and SZA, the last of whom hopped on a highly anticipated remix of “Persuasive.”

Yesterday (Oct. 10), Doechii treated fans with a brand new single titled “Stressed.” The track made its debut on an episode of “COLORS,” a Berlin-based show that recently highlighted other talented artists like Phabo, Oxlade, Ravyn Lenae, JID, and plenty more. On her new track, Doechii dropped some bars about what’s been on her mind lately:

I must be lost in my regrets, I must be down, I must be stressed/ I’ve got like 13 years of age that I ain’t still got off my chest, it must be so much more to life, if I had diamonds and baguettes/ I must be stupid, f**king shaded, must be down, I must be stressed, I must be/ Cooler than glaciers, I’m straight as the lines on my paper, I must be/ Out of my nature, put that on my Lord and my Savior, I must be/ Ready for more, ready to go, universe spoke

Although Doechii is known for her extremely daring style and unique energy, she recently opened up in an interview about how she still lacks the full confidence at times when it comes to her artistry. “Honestly, if I’m being transparent, I’m really insecure about my sound and my music,” she said. “I’m very sensitive about what people think because I want everybody to like it, and I want it to inspire people. So I haven’t reached that point yet.”

Be sure to press play on Doechii’s brand new performance of “Stressed” down below.