Last month, Craig David returned with his 22 album, a celebration of the 22 years since his massively successful Born to Do It debut project. The body of work included features from Nippa, Isong, GRACEY, Wretch 32, KYLE, and more across 17 tracks. Over the weekend, the “7 Days” singer shared his latest offering from 22, the official visualizer for “Obvious.” The new clip features animated versions of David and his co-star Muni Long as they fight through their temptations to see each other. On the track, he narrates the love story through his lyrics:

We started off as just casual a little fun, you know what I’m saying/ Some days we’d spend the whole afternoon, we’d catch a vibe and do it again/ Let me be honest, keep it real for a minute, you’d call me up, we be makin’ love almost anywhere/ Who would have known that we were both catching feelings? Thought we were fallin’, that’s the truth/ It’s about you and me, let’s get back to how it all started/ Just how it used to be, I don’t know why we even parted, matter fact

In a recent interview, David delved into the deep meaning behind his album’s title, which is tied to his love for numerology. “The number 22, funnily enough, has a very deep symbolic, spiritual meaning,” he said. “It’s about recognizing that what you may have thought was the thing you were doing is actually setting you up for the real work. So the music thing was like we got to try and get the No. 1, we got to sell records. Now, it’s about creating vibrational, energetic moments that connect me on stage when I sing and there’s that euphoric moment and life is good.”

Be sure to press play on Craig David’s brand new visualizer for “Obvious” featuring Muni Long down below.