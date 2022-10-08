Dallas police are searching for the person who gunned down a woman after playing basketball on Monday (Oct. 3). The family of Asia Womack said the senseless killing took place after the 21-year-old beat a male friend in a pickup game littered with trash talk.

“I just don’t understand why you kill somebody over a basketball game,” Juanita Smith, Asia’s aunt, told KXAS-TV. The James Madison High School graduate and the man were playing at T.G. Terry Park, just a few blocks away from the young lady’s home.

“You became embarrassed basically because a female beat you in basketball. My prayer is that justice be served. That he is found or that he will give up or turn himself in,” said Pastor John Delley of Faith Tabernacle Church of God in Christ as he gathered with the family.

Police say the alleged gunman is Cameron Hogg. The 31-year-old had his kids and brother with him while playing Asia. However, after failing to accept his defeat, he took them home only to return to the court. He then allegedly gunned down his friend, leaving her on the sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on Hamilton Avenue.

She was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. “This was supposed to be a friend of Asia’s. She’s eaten with the man. She’s fed him, and he turned on her and killed her in a vicious way,” Andrea Womack, Asia’s mother, told KDFW.

An arrest warrant has been issued, however, authorities do not know Hogg’s current location. Andrea issued a plea saying, “If you know where he is, where his whereabouts are, please turn him in. Help the family out. We’re hurting.”

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the gunman. Watch the latest report on the tragic killing below.