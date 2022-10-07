Back in March, Benny the Butcher blessed the masses with the fourth installment of his Tana Talk series, complete with 12 songs and additional features from J. Cole, Stove God Cooks, Boldy James, Diddy, 38 Spesh, Conway the Machine, and Westside Gunn. Yesterday (Oct. 6), the Buffalo emcee reached back to that project to deliver a new visual for “Thowy’s Revenge,” an Alchemist-produced effort that’s full of the street-oriented bars he has become well-known for:

“Discussin’ business with the gang, n**ga I be f**kin’ b**ches in my chain, a couple killers I got tamed, n**ga, know the fundamentals of the game, I’m up on n**gas, you ain’t f**kin’ with us so enough of jumpin’ in my lane, I went from hustlin’ to the stage when West put me up a level in the game, n**ga, real brick talk, leave the Benz parked, I kicked her out and made the b**ch walk, what you charge, Benny? Features cost 20, that just mean you n**gas 10 short…”

The accompanying clip for “Thowy’s Revenge” comes courtesy of Max Toshiro and begins with footage of Benny in the middle of a Paris excursion. Viewers can see him performing for a packed crowd, enjoying some fine dining, and catching vibes near the Eiffel Tower. Later on in the video, he heads to a more exotic environment with his crew to continue the rockstar lifestyle.

Last month, Benny and his Black Soprano Family collective liberated the 14-song compilation Long Live DJ Shay, named in honor of the late Griselda Records producer. In addition to appearances from BSF members Rick Hyde and Heem, Long Live DJ Shay saw notable contributions from Elcamino, Stove God Cooks, Boldy James, DJ Premier, Krayzie Bone, Armani Caesar, and more. Press play on “Thowy’s Revenge” below.