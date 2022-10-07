Today (Oct. 7), Jazmine Sullivan returns with her brand new single, “Stand Up.” The offering is set to be featured on the official soundtrack for Till, the forthcoming film about the true story of Mamie Till-Mobley’s pursuit of justice for her son, Emmett Till. On “Stand Up,” Sullivan embodies the film’s theme as she delivers her powerful lyrics about stepping into your purpose:

I used to hide from the light, I was coward, too ashamed to be me, so afraid of my power/ ‘Till momma said, I got somethin’ to offer (Offer the world), just look in the mirror to see it, now it’s up to you to believe it/ You got a purpose (A purpose) What is your reason? What is you fightin’ for (Hey, ayy-ayy)/ I see you searchin’ (Searchin’)/ It’s burnin’ inside, it’s somethin’ you can’t ignore/ Yeah, everyone’s hurtin’ but you gotta fight

Sullivan’s last body of work was the critically acclaimed 2021 project Heaux Tales, which contained 14 tracks and contributions from Ari Lennox, Anderson .Paak, and H.E.R. Months afterward, she blessed her fans with the official deluxe upgrade. Dubbed Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales, the new edition added on 10 cuts, one of which sees some assistance from Issa Rae. Heaux Tales went on to win Sullivan her first Grammy Award earlier this year in the Best R&B Album category.

Outside of her own releases, the “Insecure” singer can be heard lending her stellar vocals to several recent collaborations like “Love” by John Legend, “Outlawz” by Rick Ross, and “Summer Rain” by Leon Bridges. Sullivan also contributed to the official soundtrack for the Elvis film earlier this year with her rendition of “Sometimes I Feel Like A Motherless Child.”

Be sure to press play on Jazmine Sullivan’s brand new “Stand Up” single down below.