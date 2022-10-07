Today (Oct. 7), Maya B returns with a new single titled “Bad,” which features fellow rising star Omeretta the Great. The vibrant offering see the two talents bringing an age-old expression about women to life:

“Gave you all the good things, loved you in a good way, good days, when you turn the lights low, you know how the saying goes, good girls only go bad, good girls only go mad, good girls only go crazy, look at what you made me, good girls only go bad…”

The track also boasts a matching visual courtesy of John Tashiro. Viewers can catch Maya B and Omeretta having some fun while performing the infectious cut in a neon colored landscape.

Last year, Maya B made big waves with her debut project B[1], which contained eight tracks and production assistance from HYDRATE, Malay, Peter Biker, Hennedub, and more. The past few years have also spawned a string of notable singles and collaborations from the singer-songwriter, including “Kiss On My Neck,” “River,” “Selenas,” “Dollar To A Diamond,” “Getty Woah,” “Sink” with SAINt JHN, “the rest of our life” with johan lenox and Reo Cragun, “Real Life,” and “Running.”

In a past interview with Raydar Magazine, Maya B opened up about different artists that impacted her from a career standpoint:

“Missy Elliot, Timbaland, Monica, Fantasia, Jay-Z, Kanye, Mobb Deep, Mary J. Blige. The list is honestly endless. Alicia Keys, her songwriting is amazing. I just love really good songwriters, no matter the genre. I just recognize when someone snaps on a song … Soulshock & Karlin are two producers I work with, and they are basically legends. They produced for Tupac, Monica, Brandy, and they’ve been killing.”

Press play on Maya B and Omeretta the Great‘s “Bad” video below. Hopefully, there’s plenty more where this comes from.