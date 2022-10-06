Last month, rising star Alexia Jayy unveiled her latest single “I Need A Man,” a track that first made waves on TikTok. Co-written by James “Jay Lyriq” Cohen and produced by Abraham Poythress, “I Need A Man” is centered around the Irvington, Alabama talent’s yearning for a fulfilling relationship:

“One who he don’t play ’bout me, we on the same frequency, I don’t have to worry if he’s lying or he’s cheating or he’s staying or he’s leaving, I need … say I need a man, ooh, I need a man, ohh, yeah, ladies can you feel me, tell ‘em you need a man, oh, a man, oh, a man, yeah, yeah, I’m so f**king ready for a man, one who only loves on me and I know it, I can feel it when he looks at me, communicates his feelings, my provider, my protector, he wants me to be better I need…”

Jayy further explained the meaning behind the soulful number via press release:

“This record is about manifesting the perfect man. Making kings understand that they are needed and helping couples realize that they have a good one on their side.”

“I Need A Man” follows the well-received cuts “Who Raised You” and “It Ain’t Easy.” Prior to that, she could be heard on social media performing covers of notable songs, including Inayah’s 2019 hit “Best Thing.” In an interview with Medium, Jayy spoke on how the aforementioned cover ended up being co-signed by a certain R&B great:

“I went to bed that night feeling happy, and woke around 2am and saw that my Instagram was going crazy with notifications … So I got up to check it, and my page was flooded with people commenting, saying that Chris Brown had shared my video. … I felt like I was dreaming even though I didn’t go back to sleep that whole day.”

Press play on “I Need A Man” below.