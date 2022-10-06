It’s no secret that Trae Tha Truth has been giving back to communities all over the United States over the past several years. During a feature with KHOU 11, the Houston legend revealed that his latest act of charity was for those suffering in the wake of Hurricane Ian’s destruction. Speaking to reporter Janelle Bludau, Trae opened up about his five-day visit to Florida, where he and his Relief Gang nonprofit provided aid to a score of residents in need:

“I think, combined, they said with all of us, we’ve done over 300 rescues … we’ve rescued newborns to [the elderly] to disabled, everything. So it’s been a hectic weekend. It’s definitely different to see big yachts turned upside down like it was a toy boat, you know, so it’s just, it’s different. I can say it’s gon’ be a long time before they get back to normal.”

He further spoke on why it’s important to provide resources to other cities and states, stating that his hometown may need that same assistance in the future:

“It’s hurricane season. What do we expect people to do when it comes our way? We’re gonna expect help or we’re gonna need the help, so with me being a representative of Houston, if I can do down [and] extend that hand and make an impact, we may need that helping hand at another time, so, sometimes you gotta just pay it forward, you know?”

As Bludau explained, Trae is teaming up with Operation BBQ Relief to get meals back to Floridians as they work to recover and rebuild in the hurricane’s aftermath. In his most recent Instagram post, he confirmed that he will begin those next steps in the Ft. Myers area, where he and others will be “providing 1000 hot meals” on a daily basis. Press play on KHOU 11’s conversation with Trae Tha Truth below.