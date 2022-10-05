This Friday (Oct. 7), Ozuna will unveil his fifth solo LP OzuTochi, which is led by the well-received singles “La Copa” and the Tokischa, Louchie Lou, and Michie One-assisted “Somos Iguales.” Before the album makes landfall, the Puerto Rican star drops off another single titled “Te Pienso” (or “I Think Of You”), which is produced by Elektrik, Maya, and Juan Luis Cardona. As the title suggests, the track sees Ozuna drowning in his sorrows while lamenting over a lost lover:

“Creo que ya bebí más de lo que debí, pa’ olvidarme que tú ya te olvidaste de mí, todo tiene tu nombre, se me parece a ti, una vo’ en mi mente dice ‘Te lo advertí,’ la foto que subiste ya la vi, te quisiera llamar, pero me acuerdo que cambiaste hasta de cеlular, ojalá todo fuera un sueño para despеrtar, nunca te pienso cuando estoy en el bar, so aquí estoy otra noche más, esperando que sea de día…”

The accompanying clip for “Te Pienso” comes courtesy of Fernando Lugo and matches the song’s subject matter with shots of Ozuna drinking in a restaurant. He can also be seen on a rooftop overlooking the city and on a couch in his residence. After going through different memories in his mind, the clip ends with Ozuna spotting his love interest behind him.

OzuTochi follows last year’s Los Dioses, Ozuna’s collaborative effort with fellow hometown hero Anuel AA. That project boasted 10 songs and production from Tainy, DJ Luian, Ovy on the Drums, Foreign Teck, Subelo Neo, and more. Los Dioses was both a critical and commercial success for the duo, landing within the top 10 of the Billboard 200. The joint album also debuted at number one on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums and Latin Rhythm Albums charts. Press play on Ozuna’s “Te Pienso” video below.