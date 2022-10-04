Photo: Video screenshot from FKA twigs’ “pamplemousse”
By Jon Powell
  /  10.04.2022

Back in January, FKA twigs liberated the mixtape CAPRISONGS, a 17-song project with additional features from Pa Salieu, The Weeknd, Shygirl, Rema, Daniel Caesar, Jorja Smith, Unknown T, and more. Last week, the British star decided to drop off a new visual from CAPRISONGS for “pamplemousse” (French for grapefruit). Produced by El Guincho, the short offering is full of upbeat lyrics about like-minded friends, nudging fans, and more:

“Me and the girls with our phones out, 8 Simi Haze-looking Girl Scouts, wow, weave smells like La Croix, pamplemousse, moon stars in your face, vogue filter face, talk to me, swipe up to dream, tap my heart and make it feel like you see me, you know you love it, you know you love, you love to tell ’em that you don’t, but yeah, you love it, you know you love it, gotta get you some, get that attention, yeah, you love it…”

Directed by Aidan Zamiri and Yuma Burgess, the accompanying clip for “pamplemousse” contains special effects akin to a flip book and DALL-E-generated images. As such, viewers will see a rather trippy version of twigs dancing to the music as background shots of different locations flicker behind her.

It’s been three years since FKA twigs released her sophomore studio LP MAGDALENE, complete with nine genre-bending cuts and a single feature from Future on the standout “holy terrain.” The largely self-produced body of work also boasted assists from notable beatsmiths like Nicolás Jaar, Koreless, Daniel Lopatin, Skrillex, Benny Blanco, Michael Uzowuru, and Noah Goldstein. In addition to receiving universal acclaim from supporters and critics alike, MAGDALENE was also a commercial success for the “Pendulum” talent, landing on several official charts around the globe.

Press play on FKA twigs’ “pamplemousse” video below. If you missed it, you can stream CAPRISONGS in its entirety here.

