Willow Smith discussed her upcoming performance as a musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” in a new interview on Monday (Oct. 3).

During her appearance on Apple Music 1’s “The Zane Lowe Show,” the 21-year-old musician expressed excitement about performing on the late-night sketch comedy and variety show for the second time in a year.

“I’m honestly really, really surprised that I’m going to be on ‘Saturday Night Live‘ twice in one year, five months apart,” Smith said to Lowe. “That’s crazy. I’m really excited. I’m nervous, obviously, because being with Camila [Cabello], [a] really, really good friend of mine, there’s that feeling of comfortability there where you can look across the stage and be like, ‘Girl, we’re in this together. We’re doing this.’ I’m not baring my soul alone on the stage. But now it’s going to be me baring my soul alone on the stage, and I’m just so grateful and so excited, but also s**tting my pants slightly.” In April, the duo performed “Psychofreak,” a track Willow is featured on from Cabello’s third studio album, Familia, released the same month.

Alongside a new album, <COPINGMECHANISM>, set to be released on Friday (Oct. 7), Smith is also establishing herself as an author with her debut novel, “Black Shield Maiden,” scheduled to be published on Tuesday (Oct. 4). The “Transparentsouls” singer explained to NME that the novel takes place not too far in history, despite her love for prehistoric societies. “I’m just a nerd. I love history, and I love analyzing how humans interacted. Realistically, I love prehistoric, egalitarian human societies and how they decided to gather, come [into] tribes, and communicate with one another. That’s really, really interesting to me.”

She added, “But the bottom line is I just want this book to look into how people lived in the past in order to inform our future and teach us something that our ancestors did that can make our lives feel a little bit less hollow in the 21st century.”