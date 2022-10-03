Over the weekend, Baby Tate treated fans with her Mani/Pedi mixtape, a 14-track body of work with appearances from 2 Chainz, Kali, and Slimwav. Preceding the release was her 2 Chainz-assisted “Do Better” single. Yesterday (Oct. 2), the Georgia-bred star kept her momentum going with the mixtape’s latest offering, the official video for “Do Better.” In the visual, Tate is getting a manicure as she vents to her nail tech through her bars:

Why the hell you always go back to him? D**k can’t be that good/ Girl, you better get yourself a rose, need to leave that man in the past tense/ ‘Cause he so wack and he ain’t even got you cryin’ in a Rolls/ So, tell me, what you cryin’ for? Oh, tell me, what you crying for? Oh/ I seen you go through so much s**t you shouldn’t have to, I even went with you when you got that tattoo/ All of the times I seen you break down in the bathroom, who had your back, boo? I ain’t even gotta ask you

Back in May, Baby Tate unveiled her two-pack bundle consisting of “Yasss Queen” and “Dancing Queen.” Last year, she unleashed the deluxe version of her 2020 project After The Rain, which included seven new tracks and appearances from Flo Milli and 6lack.

Outside of her own releases, she can be heard featured on a slew of recent collaborations like “Sailor Moon 2.0” by LAYA, “Come First” by Vedo, “Hot One” by Leyla Blue, and “Want Not A Need” by Kidd Kenn. She also released “Dungarees” last year, which appeared on the official soundtrack for Bruised starring Halle Berry.

Be sure to press play on Baby Tate’s brand new music video for “Do Better” down below.