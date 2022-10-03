It’s been four years since Mist released his latest body of work Diamond In The Dirt, a nine-song project with additional features from Jessie Ware, Nines, MoStack, Mr Eazi, Fekky, Haile, and Swifta Beater. Since then, the Birmingham star has continued his momentum with a wealth of loose cuts like “Ain’t Nothing,” “Can’t Stop Clocks,” “Different Strokes” with Lotto Ash, “So High” with Fredo, “Savage,” “House Party,” “Cemetery Walks,” and “Rollin'” with Burna Boy. He can also be heard on notable tracks from his peers, including Sidhu Moose Wala’s “47,” Popcaan’s “Buzz (Remix),” Steel Banglez’s “Drip Drip,” NSG’s “Only God Can Judge Me,” Tion Wayne’s “Knock Knock (Remix),” and Bugzy Malone’s “Energy.”

Today (Oct. 3), Mist drops off his new single “Notice Me,” a Shadow On The Beat-produced offering that sees him addressing the ups and downs of his current lifestyle:

“Why they always notice me like Kodak? I can’t even roll in peace, why they always trollin’ me, lil’ scumbag, you was only holding, real hard work how I got through, had to give ’em something real to relate to, how can you say you feel my pain when it ain’t you? I came up out the rain, not the f**kin’ blue, ain’t nothin’ changed, ain’t nothin’ new…”

“Notice Me” also boasts a matching visual courtesy of Highlight Films. Viewers can see Mist catching vibes with Shadow, riding around in a McLaren, working out in a gym, enjoying drinks with his crew, and much more. At one point, he can be spotted in front of a lavish estate with a couple of brightly colored whips and enough PlayStation 5 consoles to stock an entire store.

Press play on Mist‘s “Notice Me” video below. Hopefully, there’s a new project from the “Karla’s Back” rapper that will be making landfall sooner than later.